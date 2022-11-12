IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Date, Venue, Trade Rumours; Mini-auction to be held in Kochi on Dec 23, says report

In the 2023 edition of the Tata IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians - his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the auction for the upcoming edition is set to be held in the month of December. As per reports, ahead of the next edition, a mini-auction will be held for the glitzy Indian Premier League. The auction is likely to take part in December 23.

Source: IPL Media