IPL 2026 Auction: Mohammed Shami gets SRH verdict after modest IPL outing in 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have firmly rejected multiple trade offers for experienced Indian pacer Mohammed Shami ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Despite a challenging IPL 2025 season in which Shami took only six wickets in nine matches and dealt with injury and fitness concerns, the franchise remains committed to retaining the veteran bowler. Shami was acquired by SRH for INR 11.25 crore last season, but the franchise envisions their season with the veteran pacer in their arsenal.

As per Cricbuzz, SRH are reluctant to let go of the veteran pacer and want him to be a part of the squad for the IPL 2026. SRH's management values Shami's leadership and experience, seeing him as an irreplaceable figure in their bowling lineup, alongside teammates like Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat. The franchise's support comes despite the pacer's recent form struggles and the luxury his price tag represents in the team's salary cap.

Other franchises had shown interest in trading for Shami, but SRH declined all offers, signalling their intent to maintain stability in their bowling unit. This decision comes as teams prepare for the IPL 2026 auction, with retention deadlines approaching and the auction expected to be held abroad due to scheduling conflicts in India.

Shami, meanwhile, has been in stellar form in the domestic circuit. Playing for Bengal, the India star has so far picked up 15 wickets in two Ranji Trophy matches, 7 against Uttarakhand and 8 against Gujarat. The veteran pacer was also in a war of words with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who labelled the pacer unfit to be in the Indian team.

Shami has so far played 119 matches in the IPL and has 133 wickets to his name. His journey in IPL started with Kolkata Knight Riders, which continued with the likes of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans as well.