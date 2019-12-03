Cricket
IPL Auction 2020: Country-wise breakdown of 258 Overseas Players

By
IPL Auction 2020: Country-wise breakdown of 258 Overseas Players

Mumbai, Dec 3: The player's registration for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction closed on Monday (December 2) with 971 cricketers (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) signing up for the auction set to take place in Kolkata on December 19.

There are 73 spots up for the grabs in the auction for the cash-rich domestic T20 league. 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and 2 players from Associate Nations have thrown their hats into the mix.

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time & Venue

Country-wise breakdown

Country-wise breakdown

Here's the country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players:

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

West Indies: 34

Zimbabwe: 3

Franchises have to shortlist the players

Franchises have to shortlist the players

There are 19 capped Indian players, 634 uncapped Indian players, 60 uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match, 196 capped International players, 60 uncapped International players, and two Associate players who in the list.

The franchises will now have to shortlist the players from this list and submit their choices by December 9. The players shortlisted from the list will make up the final Player Auction list.

Starc not to participate in IPL 2020

Starc not to participate in IPL 2020

Veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has opted out of the upcoming season of the IPL. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews are the players with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore for the IPL 2020 Auction.

Robin Uthappa is the only capped Indian player who has put his name with the base price of Rs 1.5 crore. 8 overseas players, including England captain Eoin Morgan, have the base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019

