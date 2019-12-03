IPL Auction 2020: Country-wise breakdown of 258 Overseas Players

Country-wise breakdown

Here's the country-wise breakdown of 258 overseas players:

Afghanistan: 19

Australia: 55

Bangladesh: 6

England: 22

Netherlands: 1

New Zealand: 24

South Africa: 54

Sri Lanka: 39

USA: 1

West Indies: 34

Zimbabwe: 3

Franchises have to shortlist the players

There are 19 capped Indian players, 634 uncapped Indian players, 60 uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match, 196 capped International players, 60 uncapped International players, and two Associate players who in the list.

The franchises will now have to shortlist the players from this list and submit their choices by December 9. The players shortlisted from the list will make up the final Player Auction list.

Starc not to participate in IPL 2020

Veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has opted out of the upcoming season of the IPL. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews are the players with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore for the IPL 2020 Auction.

Robin Uthappa is the only capped Indian player who has put his name with the base price of Rs 1.5 crore. 8 overseas players, including England captain Eoin Morgan, have the base price of Rs 1.5 crore.