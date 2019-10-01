IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time & Venue; Player Auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19

The West Bengal capital is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The auctions have mostly been held in Bengaluru so far.

As per a report in 'ESPNCricinfo', all the franchises were informed that the trading window that is currently open will close on November 14. While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore has been allocated for the 2020 season.

The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams for 2020. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance -- Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore. This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

The cash-rich domestic league will begin in April next year event usually runs between April and May every year.

The auction proceedings begin around 10 am in the morning and continue till 6 pm in the evening until the franchises are done with their purchases.

Here are the funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 3.2 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs 7.7 crore

Kings XI Punjab - Rs 3.7 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 6.05 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 1.80 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 5.30 crore.

