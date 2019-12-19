IPL auction 2020: The seven most expensive players in the auction

1. Pat Cummins - Rs 15.50 crore

The Australian pacer was bagged by Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever and the second most expensive player in the history of IPL after Yuvraj Singh (Rs 16 crore).

2. Glenn Maxwell - Rs 10.75 crore

The Australian power-hitter made a return to cricket recently after taking a break to tend to his mental health. It became a sweet comeback for Maxwell as Kings XI Punjab snaffled him for Rs 10.75 crore.

3. Chris Morris - Rs 10 crore

The South African all-rounder was released by Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank for him at Rs 10 crore. Morris will be eager to make amends for a lukewarm IPL 2019.

4. Sheldon Cottrell - Rs 8.75 crore

Kings XI Punjab came to the auction with a heavy purse of Rs 42.70 crore and they stretched it to optimum to get West Indies fast bowler. Cottrell is having good limited-over series against India.

5. Nathan Coulter-Nile - Rs 8 crore

The Australian pacer getting that amount was bit of surprise. But Mumbai Indians went for the broke for Nathan even with a meagre purse and got him after a bitter battle.

6. Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 7.75 crore

The West Indian left-hander was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a tepid IPL 2019. But his sparkling form in the on-going limited-over series against India helped him get a brilliant deal from Delhi Capitals.

7. Piyush Chawla - Rs 6.75 crore

The veteran leg-spinner was let go by Kolkata Knight Riders after a long association and instead bid for young mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. But Chawla found a new den at Chennai Super Kings at bargain price of Rs 6.75 crore.