Cricket IPL Auction 2026: Sanju Samson's CSK move set to be Cancelled, Rajasthan Royals' Three Demands not Entertained! By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 17:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As the IPL 2026 mini auction nears, the number of eyes on Sanju Samson continues to grow. The star Kerala player is expected to leave Rajasthan Royals, but is yet to find his new team ahead of the retention deadline of November 15.

Rajasthan Royals, as per reports, are actively looking to offload their captain, who doesn't want to be in their setup anymore. Samson has interests from many franchises, and RR are said to be fastracking a deal soon to trade him.

But amid this, Sanju's cherished move to Chennai Super Kings is in jeopardy. As per a report from Cricbuzz, Sanju Samson is unlikely to join CSK ahead of IPL 2026.

CSK were heavily linked with the RR captain since the conclusion of this year's IPL. The interest from the franchise grew on Samson hugely as he is someone who can be the long-term replacement for a stalwart such as MS Dhoni. But as per the latest development, Sanju's wish for Chennai is at crossroads.

RR demand for 3 Players rejected

Rajasthan sought either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange - demands that Chennai's hierarchy promptly dismissed.

Although Shivam Dube's name surfaced briefly as a potential bargaining chip, the Super Kings management has made it clear they are unwilling to release the versatile all-rounder. In fact, sources within the franchise hint that CSK are not open to letting go of any of their current players.

As of mid-August, hopes of Sanju Samson donning yellow appear remote unless Chennai pursues extensive negotiations or attempts to secure him in the next player auction. Yet, it remains uncertain whether Samson's name will even feature in that auction pool.

With interest growing from multiple franchises, the wicketkeeper-batter could still end up elsewhere - or stay put in Jaipur - depending on how talks unfold. Under IPL regulations, the final decision rests with the franchise, leaving players limited influence beyond lodging formal requests.