IPL betting: Arbaaz confesses to placing bets earlier, claims cops

IPL betting: Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane police

My statement has been recorded. Police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them: Arbaaz Khan after giving statement to Thane Anti-Extortion Cell in connection with probe of an IPL betting case pic.twitter.com/SAOH4Sw3yH — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

The actor, however, claimed that he had not placed bets on any match of the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League that ended on May 27, the official said.

The city police on Friday (June 1) issued summons to the 50-year-old actor-producer for recording his statement on Saturday in connection with the betting racket. The recording of his statement was still underway, the official said.

In a letter sent to Khan, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), a police official had said.

Khan reached the office of the Thane Police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for recording his statement, DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe said. On May 15, the AEC busted a racket with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, officials have said.

#BREAKING -- Arbaaz Khan reaches anti-extortion cell of Thane Police after being summoned in IPL betting case. #ArbaazIPLScandal pic.twitter.com/ODk36bGL1X — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 2, 2018

During the investigation, a "connection" between Jalan and Khan was established, head of the AEC, Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma had said on Friday (June 1). "We suspect that Arbaaz Khan had placed bets on IPL matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions," another police official had told PTI.

Khan allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting to Jalan and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, the official had said, citing the interrogation of the arrested accused.