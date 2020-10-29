Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL betting racket busted in Delhi; 3 held

By Pti

New Delhi, Oct 29: With the arrest of three people, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an IPL betting racket in the national capital.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ashish Gupta (37), Yogesh (26) and Himanshu Rawat (29) on Wednesday from Saini Basti in KM Pur area of south Delhi for allegedly accepting bets on Indian Premier League matches, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "At around 10.30 pm, a raid was conducted... three men were found betting on an IPL match and were arrested."

A case has been registered against them under provisions of gambling act at KM Pur police station, police said, adding five mobile phones, and three registers with details of bets placed by them were seized.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 49 October 29 2020, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More