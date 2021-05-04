IPL broadcaster supports BCCI move to suspend league

The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

"Star India supports BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support," Star India said in a statement hours after the BCCI decision.

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

On Monday (May 3), Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The broadcasters also said that it was "indebted" to its employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for delivering the broadcast to millions of houses in these challenging times.

IPL 2021 postponed: We will find a way to send back foreign players, says chairman Brijesh Patel

"We are also indebted to our employees, on-air talent, production, and broadcast crews for trying their best to spread positivity by delivering the broadcast of IPL 2021 to millions of homes in the face of challenging circumstances," the statement added.

Earlier, an official statement had said that the BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL.