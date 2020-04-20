IPL: MS Dhoni abused Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja for leaking runs, reveals Ishant Sharma

Dhoni's India teammate, Ishant Sharma has revealed when the Ranchi cricketer used a cuss word against his own CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja. It was during IPL 2019 Qualifier between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when wrist-spinner, Jadeja, was hit for a six and a boundary in his last over by Ishant.

Ishant told Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show Isolation Premier League, "Last year in the IPL, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can't hit sixes, saying you don't have that power. Then came Jaddu (Jadeja) and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu."

Ishant's big hits propelled his team to 147 in the stipulated 20 overs however CSK won the match by six wickets as they chased down the total in the 19th over itself.

Earlier last week, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav also recalled how he was mortally scared by Dhoni. The left-arm chinaman got a verbal lashing from the veteran for not adhering to his instructions while bowling during an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017.

"Kusal (Perera) smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and next ball, Kusal hit another boundary with a reverse sweep," Kuldeep told sports anchor Jatin Sapru during an Instagram chat.

And what happened next was something that Kuldeep hadn't factored in.

"...angry Dhoni came up to me and said, ''main pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hoon, aur samjha raha hoon yahaan pe.' (Am I mad? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me)." So scared was the UP spinner that he went up to Dhoni in the team bus to apologise and asked if he had ever lost his composure like this in the past.

"I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went up to him on the team bus and asked if he ever got angry. he replied: '20 saal se gussa nahi kiya hai (I have never been angry in the last 20 years.)'.