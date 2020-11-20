Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL viewership for 2020 season reached 31.57 million: Star India

By Pti
IPL viewership for 2020 season reached 31.57 million: Star India
IPL viewership for 2020 season reached 31.57 million: Star India

Mumbai, November 20: Star India, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League, claimed that there has been a 23 percent rise in TV viewership with a staggering 31.57 million people watching the marquee T20 event.

The data has been sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and the coverage in five regional languages - Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada has only helped the rise in viewership.

According to the channel, the recently-concluded edition saw an impressive viewership growth of 24 percent among women and 20 percent among children respectively.

IPL 2020: IPL viewership scaling new heights

"Season 13 witnessed innovative programming, world-class production - both remote and on-ground," said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE."

More IPL 2020 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Zaheer Khan pins hopes on bowlers
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More