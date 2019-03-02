Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL will be next big step in women's cricket: Lanning

By Pti
meg lanning

Melbourne, March 2: Australian captain Meg Lanning believes starting an Indian Premier League (IPL) will be the next "big step" in women's cricket.

Lanning was part of the team that played a one-off exhibition match between Supernovas and Trailblazers during the IPL last year at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The BCCI is mulling staging women's T20 exhibition matches again during the IPL playoffs. The board is also contemplating two formats for the women's games: best of three matches between two teams or a round robin stage involving three teams, followed by the final.

"It was a lot of fun. We only, obviously, played the one game last time. I am not too sure what the set up would be this time if there was one but, from the response we got last time, everyone is keen to do it," Lanning was quoted as saying in Sydney Morning Herald.

"I would certainly love to be involved in something like that. The next big step for women's cricket is if an IPL could get up - it's certainly an exciting prospect."

Lanning is currently busy playing in the three-match one-day series against New Zealand, which will conclude on Sunday. India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj too had recently backed the idea of a women's version of Indian Premier League.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VIL 1 - 2 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 22:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue