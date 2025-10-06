Cricket Is ODI Cricket Dead? India A match in Kanpur with 24,000 Supporters Says No By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025, 9:14 [IST]

One-day international (ODI) cricket is far from biting the dust. Don't be surprised! The common notion of discarding ODI cricket seems an easy pick amid the T20I glitter and the emergence of T10 cricket, but where is the 50-over game heading in international cricket?

Although ODI has definitely lost its value in recent times, there was a happy surprise, courtesy of Kanpur. When the Indian team's Test against West Indies was barely quarterly full at the colossus Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an India A ODI series against Australia A had an overflowing show of spectators in Kanpur.

The packed stands of 24,000 spectators during the recent India A 50-over game in Kanpur is living proof that the format still has passionate followers. Despite the growing craze for T20 leagues and the global focus on Test cricket's legacy, ODIs occupy a unique and irreplaceable space in the sport's ecosystem - blending the technical rigour of Tests with the entertainment quotient of T20s.

The Shreyas Iyer-led India A side went on to win the series against Australia A in Kanpur, amid the support of their fans. Even the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed the crowd and shared a clip of the match, showcasing the massive number of spectators.

Why has ODI cricket lost its Charm?

The assumption that ODIs are losing charm primarily arises from scheduling fatigue and repetitive bilateral series rather than fan disinterest. The strong attendance for a non-international India A fixture highlights that audiences continue to value the 50-over format when matches are made accessible and competitively structured.

Passionate crowds in places like Indore, Raipur, Ranchi, and Guwahati show that India's Tier 2 cities are ready to embrace ODI cricket at the highest level, as they often don't get the annual dose of IPL in their cities.

BCCI can take learnings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has the potential to revive the format by leveraging exactly this enthusiasm. Although the Indian men's senior team will always elicit interest and pull crowds for the international matches, there's an opportunity to revive the domestic cricket, especially Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Hosting India's One-Day fixtures across smaller but buzzing centres can inject fresh energy and connection between the team and fans. For instance, scheduling bilateral ODIs in stadiums like Barabati (Cuttack), Holkar (Indore), or the new Raipur complex would ensure full houses, community-driven engagement, and a revenue balance without depending solely on metro audiences.

Apart from that, BCCI can also host Vijay Hazare Trophy in the Tier 2 cities, which will offer a more packed atmosphere for the domestic players.