Is Sourav Ganguly joining BJP? Amit Shah to meet BCCI President at his home in Kolkata

It has created furore in the Kolkata political landscape as speculations are rife that Shah might talk politics with Ganguly and his willingness to join the BJP.

BJP has alway been keen to widen their foot print in Bengal, currently ruled by Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the 2021 general elections to state assembly, there were intense talks about Ganguly taking a plunge into politics. But eventually it did not materialise but the political parties are keen to have Ganguly’s presence in their ranks because of his immense popularity in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee too had visited Ganguly at his residence last July. “If he (Shah) wants to go, what is the problem? Last time, too, he had visited some homes. Let him go. In fact, someone should tell Sourav to buy rosogolla and doi in excess.

“We have rosogolla and doi of very good quality, and we love to welcome our guests with it. I am happy to hear the news.”

Ganguly had met Mamata Banerjee at her Nabanna chambers and they had talked about a sports ground that was allotted to CAB, but which is currently in an unused state.

But this time, the visit of Shah assumes more prominence because Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI president is coming to an end towards the end of this year and there was no indication on him continuing in the post after that period.

In that scenario, Ganguly might just eye something bigger and Shah would be eager to know the mind of BCCI chief as him joining the party even at a later stage will give the BJP a massive fillip.

It may be recalled that when Ganguly was hospitalised last year because of Covid-19 infection both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon him to check on his health.