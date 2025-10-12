India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs AUS Women Match 13 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket Is Virat Kohli retiring from IPL Immediately? Will the India star play for RCB in IPL 2026? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Virat Kohli has been synonymous with RCB since the inception of IPL. From the very first season, Kohli has remained a loyal servant to RCB and got his reward magnificently as the franchise won its maiden title in IPL 2025 season.

But as the IPL 2026 season approaches, a massive cloud of uncertainty has started to loom large regarding Kohli's future at the franchise, and the competition as well.

Speculation around Virat Kohli's future at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has intensified after fresh reports revealed he has not renewed a commercial contract tied to the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

According to RevSportz, Kohli declined to extend a promotional agreement involving RCB's branding, signalling that the franchise may have to "plan ahead without him as their face".​

Kohli, who finally lifted his maiden IPL trophy in 2025 after 17 years with RCB, has not made an official statement on his intentions. Insiders, however, suggest the 36-year-old might be evaluating his future in franchise cricket, especially with RCB now under a new leadership dynamic led by Rajat Patidar. Kohli's reluctance to extend partnerships or resume captaincy has further fueled the talk of a possible end of an era.​

While no official retirement notice has been issued, RCB insiders reportedly believe 2025 might have been Kohli's final full season in the red and gold jersey, marking the closure of a legendary 18-year chapter.​

The India star has already retired from Test and T20Is, but has continued playing in the ODI format. Kohli will turn 37 next month and as he approaches the twilight of his career, his current IPL speculations have dampened the mood of the billions of his fans.

Will Virat Kohli play for RCB in IPL 2026?

After conquering every major milestone in IPL history, from 8,000+ runs, multiple Orange Caps, to leading RCB to their first-ever title in 2025, Virat Kohli appears to be contemplating the next phase of his career.

Although his contract renewal is in question, it is likely that Kohli will represent RCB at least till IPL 2027, which concludes the current cycle of the competition. Hence, the fans can expect to enjoy Virat for the next two seasons, unless any fresh twist appears.