Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Is Virat Kohli the GOAT? Here's 5 other batsmen who can challenge him

By
Virat Kohli is closing in on 10000 ODI runs, a look at some other batsmen who owned the ODI format in their time
Virat Kohli is closing in on 10000 ODI runs, a look at some other batsmen who owned the ODI format in their time

Bengaluru, October 24: India skipper Virat Kohli has joined the 10000-run club in one-day cricket. While setting target or chasing it Kohli has showed immense skill to manage the situations. With an average over 58 and 36 hundreds from 213 ODIs, Kohli is certainly among the all time greats in the 50-over format.

Here's MyKhel looks at five other legends who changed the landscape of ODI cricket batting.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 18426 (Avg: 44.83. SR: 86.23)

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 18426 (Avg: 44.83. SR: 86.23)

Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in the format and has 51 hundreds to boot with. In the 90s, the Mumbaikar carried India's batting on his shoulder and he was their biggest match winner. As the time progressed, Tendulkar received tremendous support from the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni - all members of Club 10000 as well. But the appetite for runs kept him relevant till he bid adieu.

2. Ricky Ponting – 13378 (Avg: 42.03, SR: 80.39)

2. Ricky Ponting – 13378 (Avg: 42.03, SR: 80.39)

The former Australian is the third highest run-getter in ODIs behind Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. His place as one of the best ODI batsmen is secure because he hardly failed to perform on big occasions. Remember his big hundred against India at Johannesburg in the World Cup 2003 final. Apart from his final year or so in international cricket, Ponting kept on scoring for Australia and has 30 hundreds.

3. Sanath Jayasuriya – 13430 (Avg: 32.36, SR: 91.20)

3. Sanath Jayasuriya – 13430 (Avg: 32.36, SR: 91.20)

The left-handed opener from Sri Lanka changed the perception about ODI batting in the mid 90s. He was at his brutal best in the 1996 World Cup which was eventually won by Sri Lanka. Along with Romesh Kaluwitarana, Jayasuriya tore apart bowling attacks around the world and had ended the career of Manoj Prabhakar. His strike rate of over 91 testifies his efficiency and effect as an opener.

4. MS Dhoni – 10123 (Avg: 50.61, SR: 87.85)

4. MS Dhoni – 10123 (Avg: 50.61, SR: 87.85)

No other batsman knew how to pace an innings better than Dhoni in ODIs. The ebb and flow of ODI cricket is in his genes and a stunningly calculative and cold mind allowed him to manage a chase successfully - more often than not. He often batted down the order and has to double up as wicketkeeper too making his achievements all the more towering.

5. Viv Richards – 6721 (Avg: 47, SR: 90.20)

5. Viv Richards – 6721 (Avg: 47, SR: 90.20)

The West Indian legend was the prototype of modern ODI cricketer. Richards could destroy any bowling attack in the blink of an eye and often scored at run-a-ball rate or more than that in an era when batsmen took several overs to set their eyes in. And he created magnificent theater too - maroon cap, chewing gum, swagger of a lion. He was way ahead of his time.

Special mention: Adam Gilchrist – 9619 (Avg: 35.89, SR: 96.94)

Special mention: Adam Gilchrist – 9619 (Avg: 35.89, SR: 96.94)

The former Australian opener just hammered the bowlers out of the sight like irritant flies. The non-convoluted approach of Gilchrist played huge role in Australia winning three back to back World Cup titles - 1999, 2003, 2007. In the 2007 World Cup final, Gilchrist pummeled the Sri Lankans with a blistering hundred. A Hall of Fame figure certainly!

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 124/2 (25.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue