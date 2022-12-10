Ishan Kishan becomes 4th India batsman to hit 200 in ODIs; Here's the full list of double hundreds

Ishan, the wicketkeeper batter, reached his 200 in 126 balls with 23 fours and 9 sixes.

Ishan’s innings led India to a very formidable and placed India in a winning position in the 3rd ODI, but Bangladesh has already won the three-match ODI series after winning the first two matches.

Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are the other India batters who have made double hundreds in ODI cricket before.

In fact, Rohit has three 200s in ODI cricket, the most by any batter in the history of the format, while Tendulkar became the first batter ever to score a 200 when he went past the mark against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

India needed a massive performance on Saturday to erase the frustration of losing the ODI series, only the second time in their bilateral history. They did just that, putting up a very strong batting effort to punish the Bangladesh bowlers.

India had lost the first two ODIs from winning positions and that might have added to the hurt. In the first match at Dhaka, India had reduced Bangladesh for 130-odd for 9 while chasing a 187, but a 10th wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman ended India’s hopes.

In the second match too, India bowlers called the shots early reducing them to 69 for 6 but again Mahidy, who made a hundred, and Mahmudullah carried Bangladesh to a winning total.

But the third ODI the picture was changed as Ishan came up with a gem.

Here’s the list of 200s in men’s cricket. Ishan also became the 7th batter in ODI history to make 200.

SCORE PLAYER VS YEAR VENUE 264 Rohit Sharma (IND) SL 2014 Kolkata 237 Martin Guptill (NZ) WI 2015 Wellington 219 Virender Sehwag (IND) WI 2011 Indore 215 Chris Gayle (WI) ZIM 2015 Canberra 210 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) ZIM 2018 Bulawayo 209 Rohit Sharma (IND) AUS 2013 Bangalore 208 Rohit Sharma (IND) SL 2017 Mohali 200 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) SA 2010 Gwalior