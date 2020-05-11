It's ridiculous: Gautam Gambhir blasts WTC points system, Australia toppling India in ICC Test Rankings

India are the current leaders of the World Test Championship, way ahead of the chasing pack notwithstanding their 0-2 defeat against New Zealand in February-March.

"For me, India should be there (No. 1) because Australia... I have serious doubts on what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent," he said.

According to him, India have been the most competitive side in Test cricket over the past few years. "Yes, absolutely, 100 per cent (India had been the most competitive side). If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England... not many countries have done that," he said.

The former left-handed batsman also took a dig at the World Test Championships points system and said: "No, I am not surprised (India slipping to No. 3). I don't believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship... that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That's ridiculous."

Gambhir expressed happiness that both BCCI and Cricket Australia are making all efforts to conduct the Test series scheduled to play in November later this year.

"Good on the BCCI. Fabulous. This is a very, very positive sign. They are probably looking at the bigger picture, it will change the mood of the country. Winning the series is a different thing, it's very important but it will probably change the mood of both the countries as well. Not only India but probably for Australia," said Gambhir.

"When BCCI is there... they are probably the richest board they have got to be statesman as well. If India go to Australia, then I have a lot of respect for the BCCI," he added.