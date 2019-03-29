It was umpire's fault: Chahal joins no-ball controversy

1 On Yuvraj onslaught

"When he hit three sixes, I felt like Stuart Broad," Chahal said referring to the six consecutive maximums in the 2007 T20 World Cup that Yuvraj had hit off Englishman Broad. However, Chahal managed to get Yuvraj off the fourth delivery of his over, caught by Mohammad Siraj in the deep after he had scored a quick-fire 23 off 12 balls. "You know he is a legendary batsman and I backed myself. I had to bowl a bit up, might be a chance to get him out because it is a smaller ground. So that time, I thought of bowling my best delivery and he got sixes. That you cannot help and hence I bowled a wider googly," he told reporters.

2. On the no-ball controversy

"Obviously, it was very disappointing as it happened during the crucial stage for us. It was a no-ball...otherwise we would have needed four runs (actually six) off the last ball. You can say that it was bad luck for us as well. Umpiring is a main factor, especially in T20s and it was the last ball of the match. It is obviously umpire's fault."

3. On his strategy

"The wicket was not turning and it was good one for batting. So my plan was to vary my pace, bowl it a bit slower and sliders. When a guy like Pollard is there, you cannot bowl slower one at the stumps as he has good strength. So my idea was to take chance - might get a wicket or go for a six."

4. On countering Bumrah

"I was not there in the batters meeting. But, Bumrah bowled well. He has everything in him, good slower balls and good yorkers and all."