It would be bookable offence if India were to lose in England, Australia: Chappell

Posted By: PTI
New Delhi, August 19: Australian cricket great Ian Chappell feels India losing back-to-back Test series -- in England and against a depleted side Down Under -- would be a "bookable offence". Former captain Chappell also said the next few months will be a defining period in Virat Kohli's captaincy career.

Prior to reaching the UK, India had a glorious opportunity to defeat two heavyweights in England and Australia in consecutive away Test series. Had they done so, it would have been a laudable achievement," Chappell wrote in 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"Now Kohli's team are in danger of not only wilting tamely against England but also of providing a depleted Australian team with a confidence boost, to the point where they will feel their chances of victory at home have greatly improved. If India were to lose both series, it would be a bookable offence."

Arriving in the United Kingdom as the world's number one Test side, India trail the five-match series 0-2 after reverses in Birmingham and London. Even as his colleagues failed miserably with the bat, Kohli shone again.

"Currently Kohli is fighting a lone hand against a suddenly rampant England attack, and that allows the bowlers the luxury of expending the bulk of their energy in seeking his wicket. The next few months will be a defining period in Kohli's captaincy career. He has already shown on many occasions that he's a master batsman; if he can resurrect this Indian team and find a way to thwart Anderson and his English cohorts, then it will go down as an example of masterful leadership," Chappell said.

