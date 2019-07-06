Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved, Sania tells Shoaib

Shoaib Malik announces international retirement as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their last CWC 2019 match

In an emotional post, the Indian tennis star said it would be a new beginning for the former Pakistan skipper. "Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning' @realshoaibmalik u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r," Sania wrote on her Twitter page.

Malik announced his retirement after Pakistan won their final league match of the World Cup against Bangladesh by 94 runs here on Friday, but failed to make the semifinals of the 50-over showpiece.

‘Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning’ @realshoaibmalik 🙃 u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r❤️ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 5, 2019

"Today I retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all," he had tweeted on Friday.

Having made his ODI debut in 1999 against the West Indies in Sharjah, Malik played 287 matches and scored 7,534 runs at an average of 34.55. He scored nine ODI centuries and was the captain of the team when Pakistan reached the final of the 2007 World T20, where they lost to India.