Holder calls on Windies batsmen to step up after India whitewash

West Indies captain Jason Holder
Hyderabad, October 15: Jason Holder urged West Indies' top-order batsmen to "put their hands up and come to the party" after a Test series whitewash in India.

The tourists' shortcomings with the bat proved costly yet again on day three in Hyderabad, Umesh Yadav claiming a maiden 10-wicket Test haul as Holder's side were dismissed for only 127 in their second innings.

India needed just 72 to win and duly eased to a 10-wicket victory to win the series 2-0.

A Roston Chase hundred and Holder's half-century spared the Windies embarrassment in the first innings and the captain said it is time for the frontline batsmen to step up.

"I think our top order has really let us down in the recent past. They haven't been getting the runs that we've been looking for. Anybody knows that." said the all-rounder.

"In any cricket, you're asking your top five-six batters to get the bulk of the runs. It hasn't been that way for us. We've been heavily reliant on our middle to lower half, which is not ideal in any circumstances.

"So it's just a matter for the guys in the top five to put their hands up and come to the party.

"It's not a matter of guys having technical deficiencies, per se, it's just the processes at the particular time may be the best one, and especially our younger players really need to understand that patience is the name of the game in Test cricket.

"You've got to build an innings; the greatest of players will always tell you that. It's not an arena where you can just come and just beat the ball around and blast."

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
