Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2022: Possible internal solutions and replacement options for Gujarat Titans

By
Possible internal solutions and replacement options for Gujarat Titans after Jason Roy withdraws
Possible internal solutions and replacement options for Gujarat Titans after Jason Roy withdraws

Bengaluru, March 1: England batter Jason Roy pulled out of IPL 2022 in a blow to Indian Premier League newcomers Gujarat Titans just weeks ahead of the season opener.

The English cricketer was signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the mega auction. But just weeks ahead of the season opener, Roy pulled out of IPL 2022 citing extended stay in the tournament bubble.

This is not the first time the English player has withdrawn from the IPL. He had earlier pulled out from the 2020 edition due to personal reasons after being picked up by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore.

IPL 2022: Jason Roy pulls out of tournament citing bubble fatigueIPL 2022: Jason Roy pulls out of tournament citing bubble fatigue

According to a report in 'ESPNcricinfo', Roy informed the franchise of his decision last week. The development comes as a big blow to the Gujarat franchise as Roy was the only specialist opener picked by them apart from young Shubman Gill.

The Titans are yet to finalise a replacement for the English opener, but, they do have internal solutions and have a good options to choose from if they wish to get a replacement.

Here we take a look at replacements and internal solutions for the IPL newcomers:

Internal solutions for opening slot

Internal solutions for opening slot

The veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been used as an opener in his previous franchises and he could be one of the internal options for the Gujarat Titans, who bought him for Rs 1.9 Crore at the mega auction.

Playing Saha as opener could allow Titans to use David Miller in the middle order, but Gill and Saha will work with an aggressive partner like Roy.

Like Saha, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been used by his national team as an opener in limited overs format earlier and he could be another internal solution.

However, playing Wade may take away an overseas option in middle order. If they want an external solution, Titans will have some good options.

Chris Lynn for IPL experience

Chris Lynn for IPL experience

Although he is not part of the current national team set-up, the Australian is active in T20 leagues across the world and he also has IPL experience with previous stints at Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

But the Aussie has rarely played in the cash rich league in recent seasons. However, he will be a good option for Titans as an aggressive opener and could be a good partner for Gill.

Paul Stirling also an option

Paul Stirling also an option

The Ireland opener is known for his big-hitting and could be available from the start of the campaign unlike the other replacement options. He will also be good option for Titans, who may announce a replacement very soon.

Martin Guptill is an option as well

Martin Guptill is an option as well

The New Zealand openers is known for his playing knocks at a good pace, but hasn't found any takers in the IPL in recent times. However, with him being available possibly from day one of the season, Titans may be tempted to land him.

He has earlier had stints with Mumbai Indian, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a replacement for just the one season, Guptill, who is very similar to Roy, could be a good option for Titans.

Option for an in-form batter or finisher

Option for an in-form batter or finisher

If Titans are content with the internal solutions, they may opt to strengthen their middle order by adding someone like Rilee Rossouw and Charith Asalanka or they could opt for an all-rounder that can finish games like a Dasun Shanaka and David Wiese.

They could also opt for someone like Eoin Morgan or Dawid Malan to beef up the middle order and add leadership quality if required.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 14:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments