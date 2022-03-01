Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2022: Possible internal solutions and replacement options for Gujarat Titans

Internal solutions for opening slot

The veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been used as an opener in his previous franchises and he could be one of the internal options for the Gujarat Titans, who bought him for Rs 1.9 Crore at the mega auction.

Playing Saha as opener could allow Titans to use David Miller in the middle order, but Gill and Saha will work with an aggressive partner like Roy.

Like Saha, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been used by his national team as an opener in limited overs format earlier and he could be another internal solution.

However, playing Wade may take away an overseas option in middle order. If they want an external solution, Titans will have some good options.

Chris Lynn for IPL experience

Although he is not part of the current national team set-up, the Australian is active in T20 leagues across the world and he also has IPL experience with previous stints at Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

But the Aussie has rarely played in the cash rich league in recent seasons. However, he will be a good option for Titans as an aggressive opener and could be a good partner for Gill.

Paul Stirling also an option

The Ireland opener is known for his big-hitting and could be available from the start of the campaign unlike the other replacement options. He will also be good option for Titans, who may announce a replacement very soon.

Martin Guptill is an option as well

The New Zealand openers is known for his playing knocks at a good pace, but hasn't found any takers in the IPL in recent times. However, with him being available possibly from day one of the season, Titans may be tempted to land him.

He has earlier had stints with Mumbai Indian, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a replacement for just the one season, Guptill, who is very similar to Roy, could be a good option for Titans.

Option for an in-form batter or finisher

If Titans are content with the internal solutions, they may opt to strengthen their middle order by adding someone like Rilee Rossouw and Charith Asalanka or they could opt for an all-rounder that can finish games like a Dasun Shanaka and David Wiese.

They could also opt for someone like Eoin Morgan or Dawid Malan to beef up the middle order and add leadership quality if required.