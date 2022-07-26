Jasprit Bumrah could lead India in Tests, KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant can be limited-overs captain: Uthappa

Uthappa - who is known as 'The Walking Assasin' for his tactic of charging the bowlers - recently joined ShareChat's Audio Chatroom session - 'CricChat Powered by Parimatch' and discussed the present scenario of the cricketing world.

Speaking about the survival of ODIs, the former cricketer stated that ODIs are on the decline. "While T-20 and Test cricket may continue, ODI may not."

He remarked how the game in 50-over format may get rather predictable and monotonous at times. He did, however, discuss the importance of the opening and closing parts of one-day matches.

While discussing the recent India-West Indies ODI series, the right-handed batsman lauded Sanju Samson for his wicket-keeping abilities, which helped Team India win the series.

When asked about the recent controversies related to whether Virat Kohli needs a break from the game or not, Uthappa said that he neither has the authority nor any ground to question the former India captain's position or his capacity to win games. "He's a proven match winner and one of the best in the world," he added.

Robin - who has been playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the IPL for the last couple of years for the Chennai Super Kings - also discussed his relationship with the former India captain. "My relationship with Mahi goes beyond cricket," Uthappa said.

When asked about his choices for India captaincy across all formats, the Karnataka cricketer stated, "According to me, (Jasprit) Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishab Pant".

Bumrah led Team India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Manchester last month after regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. India may have lost the game but everyone praised the right-arm quick for showing positive signs. Pant was captain of the T20I side which came from behind and defeated South Africa in the series at home.

Known to have dealt with mental health issues, the cricketer is an inspiration to several cricketers. He spoke about his journey to recovery and why he was always perceived as an arrogant personality. "I wouldn't speak to people because I was dealing with a lot of issues internally, and that's why people thought of me as arrogant."