Jasprit Bumrah: 'I don't get angry over outside noise, focussed on the present'

Bumrah had a reasonably disappointing outing in India's defeat at the Wanderers and his performance came under a lot of scrutiny.

“Nothing out of ordinary and I wasn't giving extra attention. I was not really too angry and I was focussed on the present and did what I had to," Bumrah, who took five for 42 in the third Test, said at the end of day’s play.

Asked if outside noise really bothers the team, Bumrah smiled wryly and said: “Basically, you summed up the question and answered it as well. The success is a by-product and basically what we do is to have a routine and follow that. Some days I would get wickets, some days somebody else will get wickets," said Bumrah, who now has seven five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bumrah said criticism or praise don’t overtly bother him.

“There will be doubters and there will be people praising you and that is something that an individual has to decide. I don't really pay attention to outside noise as it doesn’t really help.

"When I bowl, I have it in my control and I try to bring in my perspective towards bowling, try to avoid what's going on, may be some people might like my bowling and some people might not," said Bumrah.

Bumrah said that he won't quote any "Magic Number" which could challenge the South Africans but maintained that compared to the first two Tests, this pitch at Newlands is on the flatter side and batters will get value for their shots once the ball gets old as the strip remains "true" in terms of bounce.

"It is a new ball wicket, it swings with the new ball and as seam goes down, batting becomes relatively easy. We have seen that trend and we will try to stitch up a partnership and capitalise from there on.”

Normally someone who gives very cliched answers, the recluse Bumrah for once got out of his shell when asked how much of credit should Virat Kohli deserve in a a bowler's development as it is directly linked with a captain's faith in his abilities.

“Bowler's development also depends on how hard the bowler works as well.”

Bumrah's answer was very significant considering that during the previous regime of Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun it became almost mandatory to credit the support staff for team's bowling success.

Mohammed Shami bucked the trend during the first Test when he said that "credit should go to the individual who is actually putting in hard yards.”

Bumrah on the day followed suit. However, he did say that it has been a "wonderful experience" to play under Virat Kohli.

“I made my Test debut under Virat Kohli, it is always wonderful. He is always there to back us and he always gives all the bowlers a lot of motivation.

“He brings a lot of energy to the side. It is always good to play under him. It has been special as I started my Test journey in Cape Town and then to come back here, I am very happy.

“Personal performances are always good but when you give impact performances, that gives you more satisfaction," said Bumrah.

Bumrah was also happy to return to Cape Town, where he made his Test debut in 2018.

"Playing in South Africa, I made my Test debut on this ground so it is special to come back to this ground where I started my Test journey.

“We were trying to focus on the game, we are trying to focus on what we can do and everyone wants to contribute. We wanted to create pressure, in the last game we had an injury (Siraj). Here everybody was fine," he added.