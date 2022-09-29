Jasprit Bumrah Out Of T20 World Cup 2022: This Bowler To Replace Pacer in India Squad

India will certainly feel the absence of Bumrah especially in the death overs as they had struggled in recent times in that area whenever the pacer missed the matches.

So, who can replace Bumrah in the India squad for T20 World Cup 2022?

1 Mohammed Shami

Shami has already been named as the standby. It is easy for selectors to take Shami as Bumrah’s replacement. Shami has oodles of experience and has already played in Australia. Shami is a genuine wicket-taker at any juncture of the match, and has a wonderful Yorker too. He seems to be the most plausible replacement option right now, and the pacer has also recovered from Covid-19 as the virus had ruled him out of the on-going T20I series against South Africa.

2 Deepak Chahar

Chahar too is in the standby section for the T20 World Cup 2022. During the first T20I against SA in Thiruvananthapuram, Chahar had bowled a very good spell in the Power Play along with Arshdeep Singh. It meant that the pacer is completely out of the clutches of a niggle and can resume his full-time duty for India. Chahar also is a valuable batter down the order as had showed in the past. But the only hindrance is that Chahar’s inclusion will make the Indian attack a rather one dimensional as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also a bowler in the similar mould.

3 Umran Malik

This is a rather wildcard choice. Umran has not been included in the India squad — main or standby — for the T20 World Cup 2022. But he has extreme pace and can generate bounce, something that could be handy for India in the Australian pitches. But the Jammu lad is a bit raw and showed a lot of nerves when he had played for India on a couple of occasions. It should be a rather well-thought after call.