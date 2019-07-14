Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah reacts as video of an elderly woman copying his bowling action goes viral on social media

By
Jasprit Bumrah reacts as video of an elderly woman copying his bowling action goes viral on social media

New Delhi, July 14: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is widely hailed for his unique bowling action which is also a big reason for his success across all formats. His bowling action has always been a subject of discussion whenever the bowler plays.

With his unorthodox bowling action, the Gujarat speedster proved everyone wrong who doubted his success at the big stage. Today, the 25-year-old is one of the most threatening bowlers in world cricket. Bumrah is ranked number one in the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings.

When Kohli copied Bumrah

His unorthodox bowling action and pace, was imitated by many, including the likes of skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli tried to mimic Bumrah's bowling style before the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand. The video of Kohli trying to imitate his teammate went viral on social media.

Bumrah on elderly woman imitating him

However, a new video of Bumrah's bowling action being imitated by an old lady in her home is not just being liked by netizens, but also the bowler himself.

On Saturday, a Twitter user shared a gif which showed an elderly woman copying Bumrah's bowling action.

"Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up," Shanta Sakkubai wrote in the caption.

The video earned appreciation from the Mumbai Indians' pacer himself who shared the video and wrote, "This made my day."

Bumrah thanks 'legend' Malinga

Bumrah was one of the biggest reasons for Team India's success in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The speedster picked up 18 wickets from 9 games before Team India crashed out of the tournament by losing the semi-final to New Zealand.

Bumrah has learnt perfected the trick of the trade under the watchful eyes of Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga. Just like Malinga, Bumrah's unorthodox action has always been in focus. But Malinga groomed Bumrah during their stint at Mumbai Indians.

Bumrah took to Twitter to thank Malinga after the veteran pacer played his final international game. Malinga ended his illustrious career after the league match between India and Sri Lanka in the World Cup.

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 18:59 [IST]
Read in Hindi: 'बूढ़ी दादी' ने की बुमराह के एक्शन की नकल, वीडियो वायरल

