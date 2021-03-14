Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan marrying on March 14? Here's all that we know about the celebrity wedding

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Sanjana, who was last seen covering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction in Chennai last month, is presently on leave and the reason hasn't been specified.

Sanjana - who hails from Pune - is a Miss India 2014 finalist and also participated in the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter.

When and how the two met?

While much is not known about how the two came close to each other a video clip of Sanjana Ganesan interviewing the India pacer during the BCCI awards went viral.

Bumrah linked with south actress

Initially, the rumour mills were buzzing with the reports that Bumrah is going to tie the knot with south actress Anupama Parameshwaram.

Anupama is a Malayalam and Telugu actress - known for her acting in hit movies like 'Premam' and 'Kodi' - didn't come up with any clarification on her own.

However, later the Kerala actor's mother cleared that her daughter and cricketer are just good friends and quashed the rumours of their wedding.

Sanjana is also on leave

Once Anupama's name was crossed, the focus once again shifted to Sanjana and since the model-turned-anchor was also reported to be on leave further substantiated the rumour that she's the one who's going to be the bride of the Mumbai Indians' pacer.

Later on, an old Twitter conversation between Sanjana Ganesan and Mumbai Indians' top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav fuelled the rumours of Bumrah dating the Star Sports anchor.

When and where is the wedding? Who are the guests?

The wedding is reportedly going to happen in Goa and only close members of the couple's families are going to be present.

As per a Times of India report, only 20 guests will be flying to Goa for the intimate wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The couple wants to keep the wedding a private affair and the guests would not be allowed to carry their phones to the function.

The wedding will not be attended by Bumrah's fellow India cricketers as they are busy with the T20I series against England. Team India is playing the second T20I with England on Sunday (March 14) at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad.