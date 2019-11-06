Jasprit Bumrah shares his uber-cool look, gets trolled by Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Sharing the candid picture, Bumrah captioned it, 'Playing it cool'.

Watching Bumrah's image, out-of-favour India offspinner Harbhajan Singh and former India batsman Yuvraj Singh tried to pull the youngster's legs on social media and came up with funny comments.

Playing it cool ❄ pic.twitter.com/SjdDGpIOgj — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 4, 2019

While Bumrah's new look reminded Harbhajan of legendary yesteryear actor Dev Anand and the Punjab cricketer commented the same. Yuvraj, on the other hand, went a step further and commented, "So Cool".

Having understood that both the senior pros were trying to pull his legs, the 25-year-old Mumbai Indians speedster responded with funny reactions.

Bumrah has shared the dressing room with both the cricketers while playing for the national side as well as in the IPL.

Bumrah last appeared for India during the tour of West Indies where the pace sensation wreaked havoc with his bowling. The youngster - who picked up a hat-trick in a Test match against the Windies - was applauded by the legendary West Indies pacers.

Meanwhile, disappointed with Team India's humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first T20I in Delhi, the fans urged Bumrah to get well soon as quickly as possible and make his comeback to the international cricket.

Bangladesh defeated India by 7 wickets in the opening game of the three-match series and the hosts' bowling looked very weak while defending the target of 148 runs. Bangladesh needed 22 runs from the last 12 deliveries and pacer Khaleel Ahmed leaked 18 runs in the next six deliveries and let the match slip away from India's hands. Many believed that the result would have been different if Bumrah was part of the Indian side and claimed that the Men In Blue badly missed their death-overs specialist.

Yesterday your absentee in cricket team was very bad . Nobody can take your place in cricket team — Sandip Surya (@sandipgulab30) November 4, 2019

Your MI captain missed you bro — Nitesh (@k_nitzz23) November 4, 2019

Hoping for ur recovery Soon. India needs u badly at the moment 👍 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingmakerOne1) November 4, 2019

We missed your death bowling yesterday😣😣 — Naman Bhandari (@NamanBhandari5) November 4, 2019

Kya yaar bumrah, kal tu nai tha hum match haar gaye. pic.twitter.com/utoaC9KwRf — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) November 4, 2019