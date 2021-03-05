Jasprit Bumrah wedding: South actress or sports presenter; who is going to be 'Jassi Ki Dulhaniya'?

New Delhi, March 5: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly taken a break from national duties to prepare for his wedding. The 27-year-old right-arm seamer has pulled his name from the fourth Test and will also be missing the upcoming 5-T20I series against England, which starts March 12.

According to ANI, sources in the BCCI claimed that the Gujarat pacer is set to get married soon and has taken leave to prepare for the big day. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source told ANI.

With reports of Bumrah - who is nicknamed Jassi - set to start the new innings, the debate over who's going to be his better half has also gained steam. As per reports, Bumrah will join the likes of his captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs teammate Manish Pandey as he too is going to marry an actress.

As per reports, the wedding is going to be held in Goa and with his fellow teammates being involved in the ongoing series with England and domestic players busy with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and with the bio bubble protocols in place the cricketers might not be able to attend the wedding.

Telugu actress Anupama Parameshwaram to marry Bumrah? If reports in the media are to be believed, Bumrah is going to tie the knot with south actress Anupama Parameshwaram. Anupama is a Telugu and Malayalam actress and is known for her acting in hit movies like 'Premam' and 'Kodi'. There have been reports of link-up between Anupama and India quick in the past. Anupama had earlier rejected the dating rumours However, earlier last year, Anupama on dating rumours with Bumrah had clarified: "I don't even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that's about it. There is nothing more. It is sad to see such link-up rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information." The rumours of the two getting married gained pace after the south actress posted an image of her holidays in Goa. As per reports, Bumrah is going to get married in Goa, this weekend. Bumrah marrying this sports presenter? Rumours are also doing the rounds that the Mumbai Indians speedster is going to get married to model and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Sanjana has been a regular face of the Star Sports presenters' panel. She has also been hosting the shows for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7. Bumrah linked with south actress Rashi Khanna In the early days of his international career, Bumrah was linked-up with another south actress Rashi Khanna. The rumours of something brewing up between the two spiked when the actress praised Bumrah for his match-winning performances. However, Rashi later rejected the rumours in an interview and said she only knows him as a cricketer. Will Bumrah go the Kohli way? It will be interesting to see if Bumrah follows his India captain Virat Kohli who got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. India batsman Manish Pandey married south actress Ashrita Shetty in 2019. Will Bumrah go the Stuart Binny way? Earlier, India all-rounder Stuart Binny tied the knots with popular news presenter Mayanti Langer and the couple recently welcomed their first child as well.