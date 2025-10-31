FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

Cricket Jemimah Rodrigues Salary: How much Money does India Women star earn from WPL, BCCI Contract? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jemimah Rodrigues played an epic knock in the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal as India beat Australia to advance to their 3rd final in history.

On the night in Navi Mumbai, the India women batter stood tall and scored an unbeaten 127 runs, as India chased down 339 runs against the seven-time World Champions.

The 25-year-old has been a force for India in recent times, and was extremely emotional after her scintillating batting display. Rodrigues was not just innovative and authoritative in her innings, but also showed extreme maturity and strong mentality to hold the fort, as she took India home.

Jemimah's net worth as of 2025 is estimated between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore (approximately $1 to $2 million), reflecting her earnings from multiple sources. These include her central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), match fees, her salary from the Women's Premier League (WPL), and brand endorsements. Additionally, endorsements from brands like HMD, Boat, Relispray, and Hyundai contribute further to her financial portfolio.​

Jemimah Rodrigues Career

Jemimah Rodrigues made her international debut in February 2018 in a T20I against South Africa. Since then, she has evolved into a dependable middle-order batter for India across all formats-Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Her Test debut came in December 2023 against England at DY Patil Stadium.

Over her career, Jemimah has played multiple Tests, ODIs, and over a hundred T20Is, accumulating over 3,000 international runs with notable innings such as a scintillating unbeaten 127 in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia. Apart from international cricket, she plays franchise cricket for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.

How much Money does Jemimah Rodrigues earn from BCCI, WPL?

Jemimah Rodrigues holds a B-grade central contract with the BCCI, securing a base retainer of ₹30 lakh per year, plus match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I. Jemimah commands a lucrative WPL salary with the Delhi Capitals franchise, earning around ₹2.2 crore per season, which constitutes a significant part of her total income.