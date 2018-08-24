Joe Root to play in Australia's Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder

Root pays tribute to 'special commodity' Anderson

Root and England teammate Jos Buttler will both play the first half of the BBL season for the Thunder, in a window between England's tour to Sri Lanka and its series against the West Indies.

In a statement Friday, Root said "everyone you speak to that has played in the Big Bash finds it a really interesting tournament and watching it you can see that. You want to be involved in it and I'm really excited to get that opportunity with Sydney Thunder."

However, England are conscious of workloads ahead of a busy summer next year due to the World Cup and then the Ashes. Hence, Root will not be able to participate in the lucrative IPL next year. Root wasn't picked up by any franchise in the IPL 2018 Auction, which came as a major setback to him.

