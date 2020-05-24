Cricket
Joe Root says saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers

By Pti
Joe Root says saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers
Joe Root says saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers

London, May 24: England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post coronavirus world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch.

The Anil Kumble-led ICC committee has recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball when play resumes due to the risk of COVID-19 spread.

However, Root said the ban could "work in our favour and up skill levels."

"Not having the assistance that you might normally have means your accuracy has to improve," he was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk.

Brett Lee, Faf du Plessis say banning the use of saliva to shine ball is tough

"Guys will have to find another way to get something out of the surface, whether that's a bit more effort, changing angles on the crease, using the wobble seam they might not have in their locker.

"It could develop our bowlers in a four or five-week period."

The issue has led to a divided opinion among past and present cricketers across the globe.

While Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has urged game's custodians to come out with an alternate option to strike a balance between bat and ball, former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has cast doubts on the use of artificial substance.

Spin legend Shane Warne has suggested to make one side of the ball heavier to ensure that it doesn't need any shining.

Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 11:03 [IST]
