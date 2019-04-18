Archer keen not to upset World Cup stars after England call-up

The Sussex all-rounder became eligible for England duty this year and has been handed his first call-up for the upcoming limited-overs internationals against Pakistan and Ireland.

Archer has not been included in the Cricket World Cup squad, although he could yet earn a place in the final group if he impresses in an England shirt.

Several figures - including England seamers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes - had argued ahead of the squad announcement that bringing in a new face could have a destabilising impact on the top-ranked one-day international side.

Archer, who was the obvious candidate to break into the group, is keen not to upset any of his new team-mates.

"This is a great England team that has been playing very well for a number of years leading into the World Cup," he told ECB.co.uk. "I understand the situation and I'm very happy with everything.

"I don't want to step on anyone's toes. The squad selected for the World Cup deserve it and my job is to do my very best against Pakistan.

"It's already above and beyond my expectations and I'm just looking forward to meeting the team and playing cricket for England."

He added: "It's not all about the World Cup for me right now. It's about playing against Pakistan, which is what I've been selected for.

"It will still be the highlight of my career to play for England in the series against Pakistan.

"Of course, I want to play in the World Cup, but if it doesn't happen for me, I'm not going to get upset. I'm just so excited to play against Pakistan and this is a position I didn't imagine I would be in at this stage."