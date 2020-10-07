Jofra Archer overtakes KL Rahul as the most valuable player in the IPL with 123.5 points

Let's check the top five most valuable players in the IPL 2020 as on Wednesday (October 7).

1. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals - 123.5 points)

Archer has performed consistently in the IPL 2020 for the Royals apart from one match. Archer has so far taken 5 wickets from as many matches. Even though he is far behind the leaders among wicket-takers, Archer has one of the best economies in the IPL 2020 - 7.1 - so far. Apart from that, Archer has also made some important contributions lower down the order with some beefy shots.

2. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab - 117.5 points)

The Kings XI captain is in sublime form cracking a hundred too, the first three-figure knock in the IPL 2020. Rahul is the current holder of Orange Cap with 302 runs from five games.

3. Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab - 113.5 points)

The Kings XI opener has made a mighty impression in the IPL 2020, cracking his maiden IPL hundred. Mayank and his Karnataka teammate Rahul have stitched together a wonderful opening partnership for Kings XI, but unfortunately their effort has not translated into too many wins for their team. Mayank has made 272 runs from 5 matches, and is third on the run-getters list in the IPL 2020.

4. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians, 107.5 points)

Bumrah took some to get warmed-up to IPL 2020. In fact, he has leaked more than 40 runs in four overs twice in six matches. But Bumrah showed signs of his lethal self with a four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals. With 11 wickets, the pacer is now second in the wicket-taker's list behind Kagiso Rabada, who has 12 wickets.

5. Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings, 105.5 points)

The South African is in fine form in the IPL 2020 and is second in the run-getters' list, behind KL Rahul, with 282 runs from five matches at an impressive strike-rate of 150. He has shored up CSK's batting line-up all alone before Shane Watson finding a semblance of form with a fifty against Kings XI Punjab. The South African also has showed great flexibility to bat either in the middle-order or as an opener. Faf has also pulled off some stunning catches on the field.