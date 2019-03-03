Cricket

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Bangla Tigers gave us a massive challenge, says Williamson

By Opta
Hamilton, March 3: Kane Williamson said New Zealand found it "as tough as Test cricket gets" to finish off spirited Bangladesh on day four of the first Test.

Soumya Sarkar (149) and captain Mahmudullah (146) held up the Black Caps with a magnificent fifth-wicket stand of 235 at Seddon Park on Sunday.

New Zealand wasted no time in wrapping up victory by an innings and 52 runs after the Tigers' sixth-best partnership in the longest format was ended when Trent Boult (5-123) cleaned up Sarkar.

Willamson, who made an unbeaten double century as his side posted their record Test score of 715-6 declared on day three, praised Bangladesh's fight after they were dismissed for 429 to fall behind in the three-match series.

"I thought the fight today was as tough as Test cricket gets," the captain said. "Yes, it was nice to be a long way ahead of the game but today was really tough Test cricket.

"It is what we expect, and we know Wellington is going to be another tough match."

He added: "I think it was a massive challenge for all the bowlers today. We were hopeful of wickets late in the evening yesterday, which was nice.

"But coming back today with Bangladesh having more freshness, we knew it was going to be a big workload for the bowlers. They were just trying to stick with plans for a long period, and perhaps force an error.

"I don't think any plan is sustainable forever. Bangladesh were brilliant how they adapted with that tactic. It didn't work very well for us today, so we had to go back to stop their quick scoring."

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
