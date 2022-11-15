Kane Williamson's take on different players for white and red ball format

New Zealand tour will help Umran in his journey
With India hitting the reset mode after yet another disappointing World Cup campaign, the likes of Umran Malik have a chance to prove themselves on the big stage.
Besides a drastic change in powerplay batting approach, India also need an express pace bowler like Malik to support an injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah. Having worked with Malik in the IPL, Williamson backed him to do well in New Zealand.
"Umran is a super exciting talent. Spent time with him last year and his raw pace was a real asset. Seeing him in the Indian international scene is an amazing rise.
"When you have the ability to bowl 150 plus, it is very exciting. By being in the squad, clearly there are high hopes of his involvement with Indian cricket for a long time and coming on the tours like these will help him in his journey."
Boult and Guptill remain big part of NZ set-up
Finn Allen's rise as an opener meant veteran Martin Guptill had to sit on the sidelines in the T20 World Cup. He is also not part of the squad for India series and neither is senior pacer Trent Boult, who recently opted out of a New Zealand central contract.
Williamson said Guptill was not picked for the India series as the squad in a home series is not as big as an away series while they hope to unearth more pace bowling options in Boult's absence.
"With the moving landscape we are presented with, players have made a number of decisions and Trent being big part of our team has done that and although still available he has got a few other things to focus on.
"There is an opportunity at the moment with other guys on the fringe to get some opportunity and for us building a team and growing as a team is really important.
"But Trent is certainly a big part of New Zealand cricket and has been for a long time, it is going to be important to learn and get an understanding on how it looks over the next period," said the skipper.
On Guptill, he added: "You could argue that he has been our best white-ball cricketer ever, he is right up there. He brings good qualities to the team and was outstanding through out the World Cup and passed on his knowledge with the young ones. So full credit to him."
Williamson on India tour of New Zealand 2022
It is for the second time in as many years that India and New Zealand find themselves playing a bilateral T20 series less than a week after the World Cup final. Williamson said, as players, they have little control over the schedule.
"Not just the World Cup, the schedule prior has been busy and has been the case for everybody. After a major event, there is an opportunity and sometimes a risk to have a few days off and come back together as a group but as you know the schedule is pretty full.
"Any opportunity to play India is a special one. With India resting few of their players and bring in other players you see the challenges being faced with tight scheduling. That is being the nature of the beast."