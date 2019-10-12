England woman cricketers Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver get engaged

Fast bowler Brunt in an interview with The Guardian, said it was a good time to make her same-sex affair with Sciver public. Brunt said, "My parents are different to Natalie's. They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that's why it has held me back.

"They don't believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically... Having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.

"But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly.

"My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take but I am OK with that."

Brunt said she revealed her feelings to Sciver after England's World Cup win in 2017. "I knew it was right. I know there is nobody who is better for me. I had put it off but then I just asked her. I am shit at remembering dates but I knew that I would never forget that one. Genius from me."

"To this day, if someone asks me if I am with someone, I say 'yes' and that's where it will stop. I am trying to change that now for myself because it is wrong and I shouldn't have to feel like that.

"There are times since we got engaged that I don't wear my engagement ring because I try to avoid somebody asking me."

Brunt (34) and Sciver (27) will now play for Trent Rockets in the inaugural 'The Hundred', and they could be joined by another married same-sex pair -- South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp.

"They are people to look up to," said Sciver, mentioning about Niekerk and Kapp.