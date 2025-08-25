Pakistan locals playing cricket leave ground after phone call, later kill two Brothers with Bat over Bananas in Lahore

Cricket KCL 2025: How did Sanju Samson and Kochi Blue Tigers script a stellar win against Kollam Sailors? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 14:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kochi Blue Tigers etched their name in Kerala Cricket League folklore, producing a heart-stopping finish to trump Kollam Sailors by four wickets in a last-ball, high-octane duel at Greenfield Stadium.

The mammoth chase of 237 came alive thanks to Sanju Samson's electrifying knock, 121 off just 51 balls, laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes-setting a relentless pace right from the opening overs.

Sanju's Night of Brilliance

Returning to his favored role as opener, Sanju unleashed fury with a 16-ball fifty, the fastest of the season, bludgeoning boundaries and morale in equal measure. He rode the whirlwind, hitting his century off just 42 balls and keeping Kochi firmly in the hunt despite wickets toppling around him. Mohammed Shanu provided a crucial 39 off 28, while Sanju's relentless aggression saw Kochi rocket to 100 inside the Powerplay.

Kollam's Run Fest, Kochi's Counter Punch

Earlier, Kollam Sailors' batters had rewritten records, with Vishnu Vinod (94 off 41) and skipper Sachin Baby (91 off 44) building a monster 157-run partnership that powered Kollam to 236/5 in 20 overs, the highest of the season. Kochi's bowlers scrambled for breakthroughs, with PS Jerin claiming two wickets as Ashiq, Asif, and Sally Samson chipped in.

Final-Over Frenzy: Ashik Delivers Glory

With Sanju bowled in the 19th over, Kochi needed 29 from 10 balls-a near-impossible equation. Muhammed Ashik, undaunted, smashed a four and a six off the first two balls of the final over, bringing the requirement to six off the last delivery. Eyes on him, nerves steady, he launched Sharafuddeen's last ball deep over long-on, sealing an unforgettable win, and finishing unbeaten on 45 off just 18 balls, with three fours and five towering sixes.

The Aftermath: Table Toppers and Memories

With three wins in three matches, Kochi Blue Tigers reign at the top of the KCL points table, undefeated and brimming with confidence. Sanju Samson, named Man of the Match, elevated his credentials ahead of the Asia Cup, while Ashiq's final swing guaranteed this clash a place among the league's all-time great thrillers.

This Greenfield showdown wasn't merely a cricket match-it was an exhibition in nerve, power, and drama, and Kochi's meteoric run chase will be replayed and remembered for seasons to come.