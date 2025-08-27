English Edition
KCL 2025: Sanju Samson misses out as Calicut Globstars secure huge win over Kochi Blue Tigers

By MyKhel Staff

Calicut Globstars produced a dominant all-round show to secure a 33-run victory against Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), a result that lifted them to second place on the points table.

Sanju Samson sat out the match for Kochi Blue Tigers, as they suffered their second consecutive defeat in the KCL 2025 season.

KCL 2025 Sanju Samson misses out as Calicut Globstars secure huge win over Kochi Blue Tigers
(Image Credit: KCA)

The foundation of Calicut's massive total of 249/4 in 20 overs was laid by skipper Rohan Kunnummal, who spearheaded the innings with a breathtaking knock of 94 off just 43 deliveries. He reached his half-century in only 19 balls, the quickest of the season, peppering the innings with six boundaries and eight towering sixes before missing out on a well-deserved century. Rohan's aggressive start, alongside opening partner Sachin Suresh (28 off 19), powered the Globstars past 100 inside nine overs.

Their momentum surged further when Ajnas (49 off 33) and Akhil Scaria (45 off 19)* stitched together a whirlwind 96-run partnership for the third wicket. Quick cameos from Salman Nizar (13 off 5) and Manu Krishnan (10 off 2) ensured Calicut crossed the 240-mark with ease.

Kochi Blue Tigers began their reply aggressively, with Vinoop Manoharan (36 off 17) and Mohammed Shanu (53 off 22) keeping the chase alive early on. However, the momentum was interrupted after Shanu's dismissal by Skaria, triggering a collapse of the middle order. Sanju Samson was absent for the match on the day.

While KJ Rakesh (38) tried to anchor the innings and Mohammed Ashiq (38 off 11, 5 sixes, 1 four) briefly reignited hopes with some fireworks, Kochi's chase faltered. Skaria once again stood tall with the ball, striking at crucial intervals. His double breakthrough - bowling Ashiq and dismissing Afrad off consecutive deliveries - sealed the contest. He finished with impressive figures of 4/37 in four overs, while Manu Krishnan and Anfal took two wickets apiece. Kochi were eventually bowled out for 216 in 18.5 overs, falling 33 runs short.

With this victory, Calicut Globstars moved to second spot on the table with 6 points, while Rohan Kunnummal's explosive innings rightfully earned him the Player of the Match award.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 21:18 [IST]
