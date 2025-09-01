Rohit Sharma undergoes Bronco Test in Bengaluru; The Results are Out as India Captain gets shocking outcome!

Cricket KCL 2025: Sanju Samson stars with Bat as Kochi Blue Tigers on the brink of Semifinal qualification By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 8:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kochi Blue Tigers continued their winning momentum in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), climbing to the top of the points table after defeating Alleppey Ripples by three wickets.

Chasing a target of 177, Kochi sealed victory with 10 balls to spare, thanks to a brilliant 83-run knock from Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Alleppey openers Mohammad Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena provided an explosive start. Saxena played unusually aggressively in the powerplay, guiding Alleppey past 50 within just four overs. The pair added 94 runs for the first wicket before PS Jerrin bowled out Saxena for 71 (42 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes).

Azharuddeen then shifted gears with support from Abhishek Nair (24), but Kochi pacer KM Asif turned the game in the 18th over, dismissing both Azharuddeen (64 off 43 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) and Mohammad Inan in successive deliveries. Alleppey eventually finished at 176/6. For Kochi, Asif and Jerrin picked up two wickets each.

Sanju Samson led from the front in Kochi's reply, forming a quick opening partnership with Vinoop Manoharan (23 off 11 balls). However, Rahul Chandran brought Alleppey back into the game by removing both Manoharan and Mohammed Shanu in the fifth over.

Samson remained calm amidst the setbacks, building useful stands with Nikhil Thotathil and Ajish. His explosive knock of 83 came off just 41 balls, laced with 2 fours and 9 sixes. He departed when Kochi were on 135, giving Alleppey hope.

The very next over, Jalaj Saxena struck again by dismissing Sally Samson and Jobin Joby, creating tense moments. However, Ajish (18 off 13) and Jerrin (25* off 13) handled the pressure with composure, guiding Kochi home with 10 balls to spare.

The win has taken Kochi almost on the brink of semifinal qualification, as they now have 12 points after 8 matches. Alleppey are currently placed 5th in the table with 6 points in their seven matches.