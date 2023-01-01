Key India players may be rested for IPL 2023, BCCI takes decision

This decision has come adhering the new policy BCCI has undertaken to manage the workload of the players leading to ICC World Cup in October and November that is set to take place in India.

BCCI recently held a meeting in Mumbai to address and draw a roadmap for the World Cup later this year, and there were recommendations for managing the stress of the players who are playing continuously for the last few months or so.

There have been many injuries in the Indian team in the recent past and injury management was one of the prime subjects that were discussed in the meeting. Players like Rohit Sharma (Thumb), Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah (Back), Ravindra Jadeja (Ankle) have missed significant period of time due to their injury issues.

With IPL 2023 on the horizon, it has been decided that National Cricket Academy (NCA) and respective franchisees will keep a close eye on all India players and allow them to take rest if the workload gets beyond their capacity.

Among other issues discussed were the team's performance in 2022 which included Test series losses to South Africa (away), England (fifth Test), and the semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, NCA head VVS Laxman and outgoing selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma were present at the meeting.

Rohit Sharma recently said that players were missing games due to injuries as they were not getting enough time to recover from that. He was also not amused by the repeated injuries despite being called fit.

"I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket. We need to try and monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be a 100%, in fact more than 100%," he said.

India's 2023 starts with a limited-over series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. After that, Australia will be coming to the country to play the four-match test series.