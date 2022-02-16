KKR New Captain 2022: Shreyas Iyer named as Kolkata Knight Riders captain for IPL 2022

In the recently concluded IPL 2022 auction, the Knight Riders had acquired Shreyas for a massive Rs 12.25 crore. Shreyas was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

In the auction they had re-bought players like Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi and Tim Southee. Apart from them, the KKR had also bought India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was released by the Delhi Capitals.

England white ball captain, Eoin Morgan had led the Kolkata side in the IPL 2021 and they had reached the final, only to lose to Chennai Super Kings.

Morgan was released ahead of the auction and was not bought again in the auction. There was talks ahead of the auction that the KKR were in the hunt for Shreyas Iyer in the auction and with a possible captaincy role in their mind, and which has come true now.

The KKR squad 2022: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.