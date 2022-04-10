KKR vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

IPL 2022: KKR vs DC, Highlights: Delhi Capitals clinch crushing 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

After being asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium, the Capitals put up a massive total of 215/5, riding on half-centuries from openers Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29) and David Warner (61 off 45). After the openers along with skipper Rishabh Pant (27 off 14) put Delhi on course of a strong total, Shardul Thakur (29 off 11) and Axar Patel (22 off 14) sizzled with the bat in the last four overs to guide Delhi to a strong total against the Knights.

With the batsmen doing their bit, the bowlers - led by a lethal display from Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) bowled the Knights out to pick up their second win of the season. Shardul, who had impressed with the bat, picked up two wickets.

Despite a solid half-century from KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (54 off 33), the Knights struggled to put runs on the board as they were bowled out for 171 with two balls to spare. Kuldeep was the star of the show as he returned with a sensational four-wicket haul against his former team.

Putting up an all round show, the Capitals, bounced back from two consecutive losses to pocket their second win of the season from four matches. Meanwhile, the Knights, who had won two on the trot, fell to their second loss of the season.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match:

Rishabh Pant (Winning Captain): We would have fielded first but didn't think much. As a batting unit we wanted to put pressure on the opposition. In these conditions, when the dew is not there, if teams score 170-180 it is decent and the pressure is not as much as it is when the score is 200 or more. Kuldeep has been working for one year but hasn't been getting enough chances. We are trying to back him and he is doing well. We wanted to keep momentum going, and hence sent Axar. We wanted Sarfaraz to arrest the slide if we lose too many wickets and hence kept him back.

Shreyas Iyer (Losing Captain): They got off to a really quick start. We were a bit clueless what to do. They built on a really good partnership at the start, and carried that till the tenth over. Looked like a good batting pitch. We chose to bowl since we had won three games chasing. We made a decision, and that didn't work out well for us in the end. We showed intent but the start wasn't good for us.

David Warner: Yeah, felt pretty good to get a win. A nice wicket. Prithvi is an exciting player - takes the pressure off. I'm loving my time here. Ricky Ponting is like a father! A great coach, and everyone is happy to be underneath him.

Kuldeep Yadav (Player of the Match): (Catch) Actually I didn't think much. I felt I can reach it, and it is my wicket at the end of the day. It is important to take a pause and think about the bowling. This is a good wicket and the batters do well. Since some of the side boundaries are longer plus the ball was gripping, it was important to do well. Shreyas was batting well and hitting it well, so that was a big wicket. Enjoyed Shreyas' wicket more because it was my first and was the main wicket from the team's point of view since he was batting well. I haven't tried too much and am focusing on my rhythm. That's what I did when I returned to the Indian team. I am enjoying my bowling and bowling good lengths. I pulled the lengths against Shreyas as well as Cummins. I am enjoying the environment here and have a good backing of the side. Rishabh guides me well from behind the stumps, too.

KKR vs DC 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh):

Punch Super Striker of the match: Shardul Thakur (DC) 29 off 11 deliveries with a strike rate of 263.63

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 128 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Shardul Thakur (DC) - 3 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Khaleel Ahmed 2 for 12 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Khaleel Ahmed (DC) clocked the fastest delivery of 144.1km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 7 fours

Player of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 4/35