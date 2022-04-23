KKR vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

The ongoing season of the IPL, which reached the midway stage on Saturday, saw Hardik Pandya become the first captain this season to bat first after winning the toss. And the move paid off as the Titans clinched their sixth win of the season. Meanwhile, Knight Riders troubles grew as they fell to their fourth consecutive loss this season.

Following the match, Titans moved to the top of the table with six wins from seven games. Meanwhile, Knights are placed seventh on the points table, with just three wins from eight games this season.

After electing to bat first, Hardik played a captain's knock as he scored his third consecutive half-century. Though the Knight Riders kept Gujarat from putting up a big total, it turned out to be just enough in the end. Pandya top scored for his side with a solid 67 off 49, while David Miller (27) and Wriddhiman Saha (25) chipped in with useful knocks.

In reply, the Knight Riders failed to chase it down as player-of-the-match Rashid Khan led the lethal bowling attack for the Titans. It was a milestone match for Rashid as he pocketed 100 IPL wickets. Andre Russell top scored for KKR with a scintillating 48 off 25. But the West Indian all rounder, who was useful with the ball on Saturday, failed to finish the job, as Alzarri Joseph removed him in the final over to snatch a narrow win.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match:

Hardik Pandya (Winning Captain): I said by the time the tournament is over I would lose all my hair. As a team we've been under pressure but the boys stepped up and showed their character. (Openers) I'll play against the odds, it hasn't come so far and must be around the corner. We're backing them and in the middle we're managing alright. Once they kick-in it'll be wonderful. We have three days and I will go back and focus on the things I can control. I thought we were ten-twelve runs short. But I back my bowlers. The wicket played similar throughout the match. I fancy on defending and having Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson changes dynamics. Shami in the powerplay, Alzarri bowling the way he bowled, Yash has bowled a no ball for the second time and he will get better. When that happened, we were like that game would have been over and it wouldn't have gone this close.

Shreyas Iyer (Losing Captain): The way we started in the powerplay while chasing and even with the ball. We shouldn't have conceded that much in these conditions. I think 160-165 was a decent score and we did well to keep them below that. In this format, all matches that are close we need to win those and only then we can climb up the ladder. Three out of our last four were very close matches. The energy and vibe is high before the game and it is disappointing that we are unable to convert it.

Rashid Khan (Player of the match): Definitely it was a great win. The way Hardik batted at the top and took us to 156 was a good total. Shami, Joseph and Yash bowled well and we tried to keep it tight. It is a kind of pressure when you are on 99. Luckily I got those two wickets and I am happy. But bowling economical helps put pressure. The more I bowl to Russell, the better for us. If we keep blocking, that might change momentum. His body doesn't get used to blocking the ball. So happy to be on the winning side.

Lockie Ferguson: Just gathering my thoughts after the win. Hell of an over from AJ after Russell did his thing. (About that catch) Honestly it's a bit of a blur. I thought he hit it straight up and it got big on me and did well to adjust. When someone like Dre Russ is in the middle anything can happen, the heart is still racing. The wicket was challenging to bat. The score that we got was a hiccup and Dre bowled a good last over. It's nice to look around the change room and look at the quality and experience of the bowlers.

KKR vs GT 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) 48 off 25 deliveries with a strike rate of 192

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) - 170 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Andre Russell (KKR) - 6 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Mohammed Shami (GT) Two wickets in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Andre Russell (KKR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) clocked the fastest delivery of 147.1 km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - 4 fours

Player of the match: Rashid Khan (GT)