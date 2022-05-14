KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

It was the Andre Russell show at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium as the KKR all rounder put up a brilliant show with both bat and ball to hand KKR two crucial points and gave their runrate a big boost.

After Russell's unbeaten knock saw the Knights put up a strong total of 177/6, the KKR bowlers picked up regular wickets to hand Sunrisers their fifth consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL season.

Electing to bat first, KKR lost the hard-hitting Venkatesh Iyer (7) early as Marco Jansen struck in the second over to reduced KKR to 17/1. But opener Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana overcame the early blow to guide KKR to 55/1 in the powerplay.

Umran Malik's three quick wickets in the middle saw Knights being reduced to 83/4 in 10 overs. Russell and Sam Billings rebuild KKR's innings with a 44-ball 63 run partnership for the sixth wicket. Bhuvi removed Billings in the penultimate over to break the stand and reduce KKR to 157/6 in 18.5 overs.

Russell (49 no off 28) hammered three maximums in the final over to guide KKR to a strong 177/6.

In reply, after impressing with the bat, Russell picked up the first SRH wicket, removing Williamson and reducing SRH to 30/1 in 5.2 overs. Tim Southee struck next to remove Rahul Tripathi and reduce SRH to 54/2 in 8.2 overs.

Sunrisers struggled to build partnerships as Russell led the bowling attack too with a scintillating three-wicket haul. Restricting SRH to 123/8, KKR picked up their sixth win of the season and climb to the sixth spot on the points table.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match:

Shreyas Iyer (Winning Captain): Ya definitely (important win). I feel that the mindset with which we came out for this game was outstanding. We were positive and it was really important to win the toss - to bat first cause they also wanted to bat first. Batting first in Pune teams have won a lot of matches. We were going over by over while batting, plan was to give Russell as much strike as possible and we were praying that he plays the last over because Washington had an over left. Sam was giving the support from the other end. It worked out pretty well and hope it works out in the next game. We haven't played our A game so far. We needed individuals to step up and take responsibility and we did that today. 177 against them was over par, the way Sunny (Narine) and Varun stepped up on a slow wicket, they were pretty smart and we never let them (SRH) get under our skin. We don't have anything to lose right now. Also I want to clarify about the comment from the last interview, when I took the CEO's name. What I wanted to say is that he's there to console the players who are sitting out cause it's tough, never easy for them.

Kane Williamson (Losing Captain): The first half was reasonable I think. It's always a treat when Russell shows his class. It was a fair total and Russell got those big runs in the end. With the bat we weren't able to get the momentum to set the platform or get those partnerships. It was a strong performance by KKR, they're a strong side. We've struggled to change the momentum of the last few matches. We wanted to take wickets. Much improved effort with the ball in hand. It was always going to be a tough over. Washy has stepped up for last overs, using our resources early was something we had planned but it didn't work out. We wanted a decent start and Abhishek is hitting the ball beautifully, there were glimpses and signs of setting a platform but it wasn't to be and that was frustrating. For us its important to sit down and look at the few areas we need to address. (Own form) Some consistencies to it. Hit to the fielders, then try to hit big and walk back. It teaches you a lesson.

Andre Russell (Player of the Match): When I went out there, batting wasn't easy. 165-170 was very good and we got eight runs over. We have a good bowling attack and two good spinners. My mindset is very clear when I go out to bat, not thinking about situations. My job is to go after it from ball one, sometimes I hit the first ball in the nets for a six. When I saw 20 off 17 on the scoreboard, I thought, that's not me, but you have to fight it out sometimes. Before the last ball of the 19th over I said: Sunil, just try to get a boundary, let me take strike in the last over, because of an offspinner bowling the last over. I got three full tosses and I did put them away. Always look to chip in with the ball and do something special in the field.

Tim Southee (KKR): That was a great win. A must win for us. I think I've been around long enough to know your chances come and go. Overseas players have to sit on the sidelines, and you have to be ready when the chances come. It's tough to replicate match situation in the nets, but you try, and you back yourself in the field and use your experience. Back of a length was tough to hit and we stuck to that, the spinners did their job, and Narine was able to pull things back after his first two overs.

KKR vs SRH 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) 49 runs off 28 deliveries with a strike rate of 175

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) - 165 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Andre Russell (KKR) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Andre Russell (KKR) for 1 for 1 off one in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Andre Russell (KKR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 152.4km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 4 fours

Player of the match: Andre Russell (KKR)