KL Rahul posts a heart-warming message on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's birthday

Athiya Shetty on Thursday (November 5) turned 28 and the captain of Kings XI Punjab side took wished his rumoured girlfriend on her birthday.

The Karnataka cricketer posted a selfie with Athiya and captioned it: "Happy Birthday mad child." Several of his fellow cricketers also commented on the post.

Rahul's team failed to qualify into the IPL 2020 play-offs but the right-handed batsman had a brilliant season with the bat. Rahul has so far been the leading run-getter in the tournament with 670 runs in 14 games. He slammed a ton and five half-centuries in the domestic T20 league; smashed 58 boundaries and 23 maximums. Rahul also performed his duty as a wicketkeeper for his franchise and took 10 catches in the tournament.

Earlier this year, Athiya Shetty came up with a funny response to a question posed about the cricketer. During the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, the Bollywood actress posted a throwback image on her Instagram handle with the dashing India batsman, only to crop the Karnataka cricketer out of the picture.

Athiya posted the image and captioned, "feels like a dream ago." Athiya's post triggered speculation if she and the stylish right-handed batsman are no more into talking terms, or worse they've broken up.

However, while responding to a question on Rahul, the actress came up with a funny reply which not just tickled the funny bones of fans but also assured that all is well between the rumoured couple. In her hilarious comment, Athiya claimed Rahul is someone whom she defeats in the game of ludo.