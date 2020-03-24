Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KL Rahul ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs till India find Yuvi or Raina like batsman, says Manjrekar

By Pti

Mumbai, March 24: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says K L Rahul is most suitable batsman for the number five position in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

Rahul had batted in the middle-order in the home ODIs against Australia in January earlier this year with success. He later continued his fine form in the limited-overs series in New Zealand. Of late, the Karnataka player has also been keeping wickets in the 50-over games.

Manjrekar, who played 37 tests and 74 ODIs, took to social media to anwer questions from fans via the "talk cricket" topic on his twitter page.

He was asked whether India should stick with Rahul at number five in ODIs and does he find any other batsmen apart from Rahul to be in that position.

To which, Manjrekar, also a known commentator, tweeted, "For the moment he is the right fit. But we must keep looking for a Raina and Yuvi kind of batsman when Rahul eventually moves to the top."

Yuvraj, who played 304 ODIs for India, scored 8,701 runs while Raina amassed 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs.

The former Mumbai batsman was also asked who he thinks was the right choice for number four and all-rounder's spot in the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. Manjrekar picked Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya respectively.

Finally, Manjrekar, a domestic bulwark, also felt that the issue with Mumbai was "lack of exceptional leadership" in Ranji trophy.

Mumbai, 41-time Ranji Champions, have been unable to perform well in the domestic championship in recent times, despite having good players.

Manjrekar was asked why Mumbai Ranji team was not producing good fast bowlers and their bowling was a concern, to which he tweeted, "Mumbai Ranji cricket's issue is simple. Lack of exceptional leadership. And I don't mean only the captain of the team here."

More KL RAHUL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be postponed
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue