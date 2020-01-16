Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kohli, Ganguly get Garware Club House associate membership

By Pti
Kohli, Ganguly get Garware Club House associate membership

Mumbai, Jan 16: The prestigious Garware Club House (GCH) here has given honorary associate membership to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The membership was conferred to Kohli and Ganguly, a former skipper of Team India, for their outstanding contribution to cricket and their exceptional captainship of the national team, the club said in a media release here.

GCH managing committee vice-president and BJP leader Raj Purohit was present when the membership was conferred on the duo during the first India-Australia ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The club is housed in the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

Kohli is considered one of the best batsmen of his generation, while Ganguly, one of India's most successful captains, is credited with heralding a new era in cricket in the country and building a world-beating team.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CNY 0 - 0 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 20:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue