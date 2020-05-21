Kohli is a big player, but to win big tournaments whole team should contribute: Kaif

On Thursday former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif opened up during a live session on social media platform Helo. During the Live session, Kaif spoke about current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, selection, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among other things.

India captain Kohli has several records to his name as a player, but as former cricketers and experts have pointed out, it needs a team, not an individual to win big tournaments. Moreover, the Kaif also voiced his concerns about the selection of players, and stated that the youngsters needed more than one chance to solidify their place in the team.

Backing that notion Kaif, said on Helo on Thursday, that Kohli as a player has excelled in the sport, but he also voiced his concerns about Kohli the skipper.

“Individually Kohli is a big player, but to win tournaments the whole team should contribute. I hope Kohli will work on this. At the same time he needs to back his selection and should give proper chances to show their talents.”

Kaif also spoke about former India captain Sourav Ganguly, under whom Kaif plied his trade, and said that he believed that Ganguly, who had excelled as a captain, needs another term as BCCI president to bring major changes to the system.

“Dada is a straightforward man, He took lots of good decisions in a very short time. He will bring transparency and positive changes to the system. So he needs another term for BCCI.”

Before concluding, the 39-year-old, talked about the Yo-Yo test, which has become an important part of the selection process of the Indian team.

“Fitness is very important for cricketers. If we did the Yo-Ye test during our time, Balaji and I could have fulfilled that criteria, even Yuvraj Singh was good. But, I do not think that others would have passed the Yo_Yo test,” signed off the former cricketer, who played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India.